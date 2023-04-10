POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting tomorrow, Idaho State University will be hosting the second annual Bengal Giving Day.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, ISU will be rallying for 1,901 minutes to raise as much as possible for the school.

Bengal Giving Day is an online fundraising campaign that takes place over a short period of time in order to increase awareness and donations, giving you the chance to fundraise for the programs, clubs or teams that mean the most to you. Every contribution, no matter the size, has a direct impact on the students and the entire Bengal community,

This year, the goal is to secure 1,901 donations since ISU started in 1901.

To donate, you can visit here.