BERLIN (AP) — German police say they are investigating after exiled Russians who attended a conference in Berlin last month linked to a Russian opposition figure reportedly suffered health problems. Berlin police confirmed their investigation in an email to The Associated Press. They declined to provide details. The probe is being conducted by a police unit that handles politically motivated crimes. One of the people who fell ill says in a social media post that she may have been poisoned.

