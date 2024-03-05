The Academy Awards honor many things in movies but not some of the most important. Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, AP Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle make selections for their own awards. Their prizes include best cameo for Margot Robbie in “Asteroid City,” best face for Willem Dafoe in “Poor Things” and best stunts for “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One.” The critics also give best duo act to Jeffrey Wright and John Ortiz for “American Fiction,” best use of Earth Wind and Fire’s “September” to “Robot Dreams” and most romantic to “The Taste of Things.”

