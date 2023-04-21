Canva

Best high schools for sports in Idaho

More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Idaho using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Declo Senior High School

– City: Declo

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#24. Timberline High School

– City: Boise

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#23. West Side Senior High School

– City: Dayton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#22. Skyview High School

– City: Nampa

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#21. Fruitland High School

– City: Fruitland

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#20. Borah Senior High School

– City: Boise

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#19. South Fremont High School

– City: St Anthony

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#18. Melba High School

– City: Melba

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#17. Skyline Senior High School

– City: Idaho Falls

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#16. Lewiston High School

– City: Lewiston

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#15. Capital Senior High School

– City: Boise

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#14. Twin Falls Senior High School

– City: Twin Falls

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#13. Post Falls High School

– City: Post Falls

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#12. Minico Senior High School

– City: Rupert

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#11. Eagle High School

– City: Eagle

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#10. Firth High School

– City: Firth

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#9. Rigby High School

– City: Rigby

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#8. Gooding High School

– City: Gooding

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#7. Weiser High School

– City: Weiser

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#6. Kimberly High School

– City: Kimberly

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#5. Middleton High School

– City: Middleton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#4. Mountain View High School

– City: Meridian

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#3. Bishop Kelly High School

– City: Boise

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#2. Rocky Mountain High School

– City: Meridian

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#1. Sugar-Salem High School

– City: Sugar City

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B