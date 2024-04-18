Elena Veselova // Shutterstock

Best pizza places in 25 major cities

Cheesy slice of meaty deep dish pizza.

Pizza holds a special place in the heart of American cuisine, transcending regional and cultural boundaries to become a beloved staple across the nation. Its popularity is vast and undeniably widespread.

So just how much do we love our pizza? A study conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Amazon Fresh found that Americans could eat about five slices of pizza in one sitting by themselves. A quarter love pizza so much, they would even consider serving it at their weddings. This love for “za” racked up nearly $47 billion dollars in 2022 sales.

What truly sets pizza apart is its remarkable versatility, evidenced by the unique array of styles found in cities throughout the country. In California, for example, pizza takes on a distinctive flair, boasting a thin crust topped with fresh local ingredients like arugula and Fresno chilies reflecting the state’s farm-to-table gastronomy. On the opposite coast, New York-style pies reign supreme with large, foldable slices and a classic combination of tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese. Meanwhile, Detroit-style pizza stands out with its square shape and thick, airy crust, crisped to perfection along the edges. And let’s not forget the iconic deep dish of Chicago, featuring a buttery thick crust filled to the brim with layers of cheese, a healthy variety of toppings, and chunky tomato sauce.

Amidst this diverse landscape, pizzerias have earned legendary status, drawing hungry visitors from far and wide. Places like Bestia in Los Angeles, famed for its wood-fired pizzas and standout dishes like slow-roasted lamb neck; Lombardi’s in New York’s Little Italy, supposedly responsible for the city’s distinctive style of pizza; and Pequod’s in Chicago, known for its carmelized crust, all serve as a testament to the influence pizza has had and continues to have in America.

So, where does one go for the best slice? To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of the best pizza restaurants in 25 major cities using data from Yelp. Businesses were selected using Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list, which ranked restaurants using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of five-star reviews each business had by members of Yelp’s “Elite Squad.” The #1 restaurant in each city is included here, listed in alphabetical order.

Anchorage: Moose’s Tooth

– Rating: 4.5 (3,387 reviews)

– Address: 3300 Old Seward Highway Anchorage, Alaska

Austin: Home Slice Pizza

– Rating: 4.4 (4,655 reviews)

– Address: 1415 South Congress Street Austin, Texas

Boston: The Salty Pig

– Rating: 4.2 (1,902 reviews)

– Address: 130 Dartmouth Street Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago: Pequod’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.9 (7,981 reviews)

– Address: 2207 North Clybourn Avenue Chicago, Illinois

Denver: Osteria Marco

– Rating: 4.1 (1,815 reviews)

– Address: 1453 Larimer Street Denver, Colorado

Honolulu: J. Dolan’s

– Rating: 4.2 (1,494 reviews)

– Address: 1147 Bethel Street Honolulu, Hawaii

Houston: Luigi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.1 (1,216 reviews)

– Address: 3700 Almeda Road Houston, Texas

Las Vegas: Secret Pizza

– Rating: 4.2 (6,056 reviews)

– Address: 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South Level 3 The Boulevard Tower Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles: Bestia

– Rating: 4.3 (7,710 reviews)

– Address: 2121 East 7th Plaza Los Angeles, California

Miami: CRUST

– Rating: 4.6 (1,463 reviews)

– Address: 668 Northwest 5th Street Miami, Florida

Minneapolis: Surly Brewing

– Rating: 4.2 (1,358 reviews)

– Address: 520 Malcolm Avenue Southeast Minneapolis, Minnesota

New Haven: Modern Apizza

– Rating: 4.2 (1,683 reviews)

– Address: 874 State Street New Haven, CT

New Orleans: Domenica

– Rating: 4.1 (2,167 reviews)

– Address: 123 Baronne Street New Orleans, Louisiana

New York City: Lombardi’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.8 (6,622 reviews)

– Address: 32 Spring Street New York, New York

Orlando: Vivo Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 (1,271 reviews)

– Address: 6000 Universal Boulevard Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia: Barbuzzo

– Rating: 4.3 (3,269 reviews)

– Address: 110 S 13th Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix: Cibo

– Rating: 4.4 (2,804 reviews)

– Address: 603 North 5th Ave Phoenix, Arizona

Portland: Apizza Scholls

– Rating: 4.2 (1,775 reviews)

– Address: 4741 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard Portland, Oregon

St. Louis: Anthonino’s Taverna

– Rating: 4.4 (1,421 reviews)

– Address: 2225 Macklind Avenue St. Louis, Missouri

San Antonio: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

– Rating: 4.1 (1,849 reviews)

– Address: 6989 Blanco Road San Antonio, Texas

San Diego: CUCINA urbana

– Rating: 4.4 (4,674 reviews)

– Address: 505 Laurel Street San Diego, California

San Francisco: Golden Boy Pizza

– Rating: 4.4 (4,393 reviews)

– Address: 542 Green Street San Francisco, California

Seattle: Serious Pie Downtown

– Rating: 4.1 (4,609 reviews)

– Address: 2001 4th Avenue Seattle, Washington

Tampa: Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza

– Rating: 4.3 (1,443 reviews)

– Address: 203 East Twiggs Street Tampa, Florida

Washington DC: il Canale

– Rating: 4.3 (4,634 reviews)

– Address: 1065 31st Street Washington D.C.

Data reporting by Karim Noorani. Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Jaimie Etkin.