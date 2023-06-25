By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The 2023 edition of the BET Awards are taking place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The event promises to be a “non-stop Hip Hop party celebrating 50 years of the genre throughout the live telecast,” according to a press release for the show.

Drake leads among the nominees with seven nods, including best male hip hop artist, album of the year and best male R&B/pop artist. Other artists to receive multiple nominations include GloRilla, with six, and 21 Savage and Lizzo, who each have five nods.

Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy each scored four noms apiece.

Performances will include 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.

The BET Awards 2023 are airing live on Sunday on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT. The show will also stream on on BET+ and Paramount+.

A full list of nominees follows. The winners will be indicated in bold.

Album of the Year

“Anyways, Life’s Great” – GloRilla

“Breezy” – Chris Brown

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”- Kendrick Lamar

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé

“SOS” – Sza

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Sza

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A lLar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”- King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” – Sza

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$ap Rocky for Awge

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor – *WINNER

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones – *WINNER

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live)” – Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” – Cece Winans

“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” – Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” – Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” – Sza

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Her” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” – Coi Leray

“Special” – Lizzo

Best Movie

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Creed 3”

“Emancipation”

“Nope”

“The Woman King”

“Till”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

