By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Multimedia journalist Caché McClay is having a career “Renaissance” as she takes on her new role as the Beyoncé reporter for USA Today and The Tennessean.

“I grew up in a Beyoncé household, my mother and sister are fans,” McClay said, according to USA Today, who announced the news of McClay’s hiring on Monday. “More than playing music, Beyoncé’s impact has shown us the possibilities are endless,” she added.

A seasoned entertainment journalist, McClay has worked for NBC News, BBC News and TMZ, and graduated from Howard University in 2017.

In the role, which grew widespread attention when the job was posted in September, McClay will cover the “Cuff It” singer’s “complex business and entertainment empire,” as well as Beyoncé’s fanbase, known as the “BeyHive,” and her influence on fashion, music and culture.

“I’m excited to dive deeper into her evolution as a businesswoman,” McClay said.

There certainly will be no shortage of content for McClay to cover as Beyoncé prepares to premiere her concert film titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which documents her record-breaking “Renaissance” world tour, in theaters next month.

Gannett, USA Today and The Tennessean’s parent company, also recently hired journalist Bryan West as the newspaper network’s dedicated Taylor Swift reporter, after the posting for that position also went viral in September.

As for McClay, she’s ready to cover all things Beyoncé, telling The Tennessean in a video on Monday that “all of my experiences have led me to be exactly who I am today.”

“And I’m so grateful to introduce myself as Caché Janae McClay – your first, one and only Beyoncé reporter,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.