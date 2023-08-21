The Biden administration is continuing its push to bring internet connectivity to every home and business in the U.S. On Monday, the Biden administration announced a new investment of $667 million to build broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the country. In total, 38 projects are receiving money through the ReConnect program. The telephone cooperatives, counties and telecommunications companies that won the new grant awards are based in 22 states and the Marshall Islands. The largest award went to the Ponderosa Telephone Co. in California. It gets more than $42 million to deploy fiber networks in Fresno County.

