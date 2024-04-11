WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands more firearms dealers across the U.S. will have to run background checks on buyers when selling at gun shows or other places outside brick-and-mortar stores. That’s according to a Biden administration rule that will soon go into effect. The rule aims to close a loophole that has allowed tens of thousands of guns to be sold every year by unlicensed dealers who don’t perform background checks to ensure the potential buyer is not legally prohibited from having a firearm. It’s the administration’s latest effort to combat the scourge of gun violence across the country.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

