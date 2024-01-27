WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Feb. 9 as the West struggles to provide new aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia. The White House says the leaders “will reaffirm their resolute support for Ukraine’s defense of its land and its people against Russia’s war of aggression.” Biden’s package of $110 billion in new aid to Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs has stalled because of disagreements between Congress and the White House over other policy priorities, including additional security for the U.S.-Mexico border. Meanwhile, the European Union last month paid the final installment of a multibillion-euro support package to Ukraine to help keep its economy afloat.

