WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Trump’s February figures have not been released, but by the end of January his two major committees had just $36.6 million in cash on hand, and those committees in January collectively spent more than they took in. A major driver of those costs was millions of dollars in legal fees from Trump’s myriad court cases. Both Biden and Trump clinched their party nominations last week, setting up a 2024 rematch.

