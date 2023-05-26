WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has appealed for more support for female athletes during a White House event celebrating Louisiana State’s championship women’s basketball team. The event once appeared in jeopardy after Biden’s wife, Jill, suggested that the losing Iowa team be invited, too. Friday’s ceremony was briefly halted when forward Sa’Myah Smith appeared to collapse on stage. The Bidens lavished praise on the LSU Tigers for their performance and the way they’ve helped advance women’s sports. Neither one mentioned the uproar Jill Biden’s earlier comments caused. Biden also welcomed the UConn men’s championship basketball team to a White House celebration later Friday.

