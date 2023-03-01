By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready to speak to House Democrats in a private meeting later Wednesday. And he’ll do the same in a session with Democratic senators on Thursday. The gatherings come as Democrats confront the limits of their power in a newly divided Washington and see that their once sweeping agenda is now effectively stalled. Given the political divide, there aren’t many new initiatives for Biden to propose. But he’s determined not to see the party backslide into bickering and disappointment. Democrats appear ready to focus on a strategy of playing up what they’ve accomplished while portraying Republicans as being led by extremists beholden to the Trump-era “Make America Great Again” agenda.