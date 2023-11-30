WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço in the Oval Office as he seeks to reaffirm his commitment to Africa. Thursday’s meeting comes as two devastating wars consume much of the Biden administration’s foreign policy focus. The White House meeting follows Angola’s move to position itself as a strategic partner to the U.S. and its shift away from Russian and Chinese influence under Lourenço’s tenure. Biden appears set to break his commitment to African leaders to visit the continent this year, though senior U.S. officials have made key trips to Africa throughout 2023.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.