WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going small to try to win big in November. With 10 months to go until Election Day, the Democratic incumbent is all in on minimalist events — visits to a boba tea store, a family’s kitchen and a barbershop, for example — rather than big rallies. Biden is leaning into his strength as a retail politician honed over more than 50 years in elected office. But the strategy also reflects what his team sees as a changed media landscape, where TikTok videos and Instagram stories can reach voters more effectively than television ads and speeches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.