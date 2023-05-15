PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden took a break from being president on Monday to focus on just being “pop” at his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. The president’s grandchildren call him “pop.” Maisy is the youngest daughter of Biden’s son Hunter. Other than a few waves to students who waved at him and took photos, President Biden was just another face in the crowd. Also attending the ceremony were first lady Jill Biden, Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, and the Bidens’ daughter Ashley Biden. The family went to lunch afterward at a Vietnamese restaurant in Philadelphia.

