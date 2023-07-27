WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to welcome Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni to the White House for talks. The meeting between the U.S. and Italian leaders is expected to focus on Russia’s war in Ukraine, China and migration issues. Biden expressed trepidation about Meloni when she first rose to power last year as the head of Italy’s first far-right led government since the end of World War II. But on the eve of Meloni’s visit, White House officials underscored she has proven to be a steady ally in the U.S.-led effort to assist Ukraine as it tries to repel Russia’s invasion. Meloni is also scheduled to meet Thursday with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

By AAMER MADHANI and FRANCES D’EMILIO Associated Press

