WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has welcomed hundreds to the White House for a delayed Pride Month celebration. The event is aimed at showing LGBTQ+ people that his administration has their back at a time when advocates are warning of a spike in discriminatory legislation, particularly aimed at the transgender community, sweeping through statehouses. The gathering was initially scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed because of poor air quality from hazardous air flowing in from Canadian wildfires. But the haze that blanketed a huge swath of the East Coast this past week lifted over the nation’s capital, allowing the president and first lady Jill Biden to hold their South Lawn party.

