WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says former Obama administration attorney Ed Siskel is the new White House counsel. Siskel helped craft the Obama administration’s response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador. Siskel begins in September, taking over during a critical time when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. The Democratic president made the announcement about Siskel on Tuesday. Siskel replaces Stuart Delery. Siskel is from Chicago and is the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel. The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency.

