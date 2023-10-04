WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing another $9 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness. The relief will be provided through existing programs, and the details were provided by a White House official who requested anonymity ahead of Wednesday’s planned announcement. Biden has been under pressure to fulfill his promises on student debt relief even though his original plan was overturned by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since Biden took office.

