ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he plans to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, who remains under hospice care at his home in south Georgia. Biden told donors at a California fundraiser Monday evening about his “recent” visit to see the 39th president, whom he has known since he was a young Delaware senator supporting Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign. Biden said Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy. He then stopped himself from saying more, adding: “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.” Carter’s aides and family have not disclosed his condition. The 98-year-old former president survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and has had several falls since then.

