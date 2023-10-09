By Nikki Carvajal, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden over the last two days participated in a voluntary interview with special counsel Robert Hur as a part of his classified documents investigation, the White House announced Monday.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur,” White House Counsel’s Office spokesperson Ian Sams wrote in a statement Monday. “The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.”

