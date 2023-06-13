SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it will extend legal status by 18 months for more than 300,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal. Tuesday’s announcement disappointed some advocates and members of Congress who sought a more generous offer. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the extensions provide “continued safety and protection” for those already legally in the United States on Temporary Protected Status that was due to end soon. Some hoped for a far more sweeping gesture that would include expanded eligibility for more recent arrivals from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

