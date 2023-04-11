BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Northern Ireland to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of an agreement that helped the country achieve peace. The United States was instrumental in negotiating an end to sectarian violence that killed thousands over several decades. Biden is on his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland. On Wednesday, he’s set to deliver congratulations and encourage the country’s leaders to focus on boosting trade and the economy when he speaks at a business development event at Ulster University in Belfast. After the speech, Biden will travel to the Republic of Ireland for a three-day trip that includes visiting the hometowns of his Irish ancestors.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

