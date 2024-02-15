WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The White House says that U.S. President Joe Biden will host Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a meeting in Washington on March 12, which is the 25th anniversary of Poland’s joining the NATO Alliance. A statement Thursday from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will “reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal war of conquest” taking place across Poland’s eastern border. The declaration is specially significant now, when political infighting in U.S. Congress is stalling approval of an aid package for Kyiv. Washington and Warsaw are strongly committed to NATO. The U.S.-Polish strategic energy security partnership and commitment to democratic values will also be a theme of discussions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.