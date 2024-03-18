WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order aimed at advancing the study of women’s health in part by working to strengthen data collection and provide easier and better funding opportunities for biomedical research. Women make up half the population, but their health is underfunded and understudied. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the federal government mandated women be included in federally funded medical studies. But for most of medical history, scientific study was based almost entirely on men. Monday’s executive order seeks to change that.

