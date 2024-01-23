WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at a United Auto Workers’ political convention as he works to sway blue-collar workers his way in critical auto-making swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin. Wednesday’s appearance will be the president’s first political event after the New Hampshire primary, where former President Donald Trump cemented his hold on core Republican voters with a victory and Biden scored a write-in win. UAW leaders have kept mum about whether they will use the moment to endorse Biden’s bid for a second term. Biden frequently bills himself as the most labor-friendly leader in American history.

By TOM KRISHER and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.