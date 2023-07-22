WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett Till is the Black teenager from Chicago who was tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. His lynching and his mother’s insistence on an open casket helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The official says Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. Tuesday is the anniversary of Till’s birth in 1941.

