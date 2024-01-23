By Michael Williams and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will win the New Hampshire primary, CNN projects, calming the anxieties of Democrats concerned that lagging enthusiasm over his campaign and the absence of his name from the ballot could add up to an embarrassing defeat.

Those worries led Biden loyalists to launch an unofficial write-in campaign for the president, encouraging rank-and-file Democrats to go to the polls to make a show of support for the incumbent president. He was not among the 21 candidates listed on the ballot after New Hampshire defied the primary calendar set by the national Democratic Party.

