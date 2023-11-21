WASHINGTON (AP) — A new plan from the Biden administration could significantly increase salaries for hundreds of low-paid early childhood teachers caring for the country’s poorest children. But it might also force some centers to cut enrollment. The Health and Human Services agency’s proposed federal rule would require Head Start programs, which are struggling nationwide with staffing shortages, to offer teachers salaries and benefits that are comparable to their local public school teachers. Health and Human Services estimates the requirement could raise wages by as much as $10,000 for Head Start teachers over the next seven years.

