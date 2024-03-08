MIAMI (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing disappointment and anger from some allies for calling the suspect in the killing of a Georgia nursing student an “illegal” during his State of the Union speech. Others are backing him as better on immigration issues than his likely rival in November’s election former President Donald Trump. The moment happened during an exchange in which congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted at the president to say the name of the Georgia woman killed last month. Referring to people who arrived or are living in the U.S. illegally as “illegals” was once common but is far less so today.

