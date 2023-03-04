By AAMER MADHANI and KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to pay tribute to the heroes of “Blood Sunday” this weekend in Selma, Alabama. He’ll be joining thousands for the annual commemoration of the seminal moment in the civil rights movement that led to passage of landmark voting rights legislation nearly 60 years ago. Biden’s visit to Selma on Sunday also presents an opportunity to speak directly to the current generation of activists. Many feel dejected because Biden has been unable to make good on a campaign pledge to bolster voting rights and are eager to see his administration keep the issue in the spotlight.