By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to remind Americans of how their lives have been improved over his first two years in office, as he tries to navigate the tricky politics of a newly divided Washington. Rather than laying out major new policy proposals, Biden was expected to devote much of his speech to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation’s infrastructure. The speech comes at a time of pessimism in the country and as Biden seeks to hone his pitch to voters ahead of his expected announcement in the coming months that he will seek reelection in 2024.