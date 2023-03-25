TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recent moves by President Joe Biden to pressure TikTok and approve oil drilling in an untapped area of Alaska are testing the loyalty of a young voters. And that’s a group that’s largely been in Biden’s corner. Youth turnout surged surged after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. These voters helped Biden eke out victories in swing states in 2020 and helped Democrats pick up a Senate seat last year. But the 80-year-old president has never been the favorite candidate of young liberals itching for a new generation of American. leadership. As Biden gears up for an expected reelection campaign, a potential TikTok ban and fresh oil drilling could weigh him down.

