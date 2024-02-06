CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Construction on the much-debated bobsled track hasn’t even begun. Plans for the San Siro Stadium, where the opening ceremony is slated to be held, remain unclear. And an all-new 15,000-seat hockey arena that’s supposed to welcome back NHL players to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade is a giant construction pit. The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics start exactly two years from Tuesday and it still seems like there are more questions than answers for a complicated games that will be staged across a large swath of northern Italy spread over five different venue clusters.

