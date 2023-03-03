

Pixabay

Biggest exports from Idaho

The U.S. trade deficit neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.

At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Idaho in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.



Canva

#30. Organic chemicals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $12.96 million



Canva

#29. Miscellaneous chemical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $12.97 million



Canva

#28. Toys, games and sport equipment; parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $15.72 million



Canva

#27. Articles of iron or steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $18.81 million



Canva

#26. Soaps; waxes, polish, etc.; candles; dental waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $19.63 million



Canva

#25. Cereals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $24.91 million



Canva

#24. Plastics and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $30.75 million



Canva

#23. Sugars and sugar confectionary

– Total value of 2022 exports: $38.3 million



Canva

#22. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $45.1 million



Canva

#21. Miscellaneous edible preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $52.48 million



Canva

#20. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares

– Total value of 2022 exports: $60.81 million



Canva

#19. Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

– Total value of 2022 exports: $73.65 million



Canva

#18. Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

– Total value of 2022 exports: $74.37 million



Canva

#17. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $76.1 million



Canva

#16. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $77.53 million



Canva

#15. Milling products; malt; starch; inulin; wheat gluten

– Total value of 2022 exports: $80.93 million



Canva

#14. Live animals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $81.7 million



Canva

#13. Prepared vegetables, fruit, nuts or other plant parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $89.23 million



Canva

#12. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches;

glues; enzymes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $100.63 million



Canva

#11. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc.

– Total value of 2022 exports: $118.44 million



Canva

#10. Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

– Total value of 2022 exports: $118.84 million



Fotohunter // Shutterstock

#9. Inorganic chemicals; precious and rare earth metals and radioactive compounds

– Total value of 2022 exports: $125.63 million



Canva

#8. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $175.5 million



Canva

#7. Ores, slag and ash

– Total value of 2022 exports: $188.35 million



Srinuan hirunwat // Shutterstock

#6. Fertilizers

– Total value of 2022 exports: $208.31 million



Canva

#5. Photographic or cinematographic goods

– Total value of 2022 exports: $225.28 million



VPales // Shutterstock

#4. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $286.11 million



Canva

#3. Dairy prods; birds eggs; honey; other edible animal products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $307.57 million



milatiger // Shutterstock

#2. Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones and metals and articles thereof; immitation jewellery; coins

– Total value of 2022 exports: $394.24 million



TY Lim // Shutterstock

#1. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $775.25 million