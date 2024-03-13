BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill banning cities and counties from restricting knives, is one step closer to becoming Idaho state law.

Under House Bill 620-A, no city, county, or other political subdivision in Idaho, will be allowed to make any rules preventing someone from carrying a knife on them, or create a tax for selling or purchasing the weapon.

During the debate, House Rep. Kenny Wroten argued the bill could hurt the state’s entertainment economy.

“Whether it’s Boise or Pocatello or wherever you have these venues,” Wroten said. “This could be a real economic impact if they are forced to allow weapons into a facility when the entertainers have that in their contract and just will avoid us.”

Still, other lawmakers argued knives should be protected the same way guns are in Idaho.

“I understand the concerns,” Idaho Rep. Jordan Redman said. “This is a Second Amendment bill. This is trying to protect Second Amendment rights for Idahoans, not for outside entertainers.”

The amended bill still allows police stations and courthouses to regulate knives.

House Bill 620-A has a way to go before it becomes state law.

Its next step, passing the Idaho Senate.