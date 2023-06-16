BEIJING (AP) — Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting. Gates told Xi he was “very honored” to meet with Xi. Gates’ visit to China follows one by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The visits coincide with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy. On Thursday, the Gates foundation pledged $50 million to Chinese efforts to fight disease. Gates’ last trip to China was in 2019, where he met first lady Peng Liyuan to discuss the Gates Foundation’s efforts in HIV/AIDS prevention.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.