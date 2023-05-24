By Brianna Owczarzak

Click here for updates on this story

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — Liam’s Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.

If approved, the bill would require most establishments with public restrooms to install at least one universally accessible adult changing table.

Liam’s Law was first introduced in 2020. The bill was named after Liam, an 8-year-old who is nonverbal.

Liam was born with several rare life-altering conditions that impact his daily life. His condition prevents him from learning proper potty training, Liam’s family said.

“Very few, if any, public restrooms include a changing table or area suitable for someone over the age of 3. We have resolved to seek changes so that our son, and millions of others like him, will never have to go through the humiliation, the shame, and the undignified experience of being changed on a wet, dirty, and unhygienic restroom floor ever again,” his family said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a grant program to assist venues in installing these changing tables in 2022.

Liam’s Law was put forward by Jessica Gomez, the mother of Liam and a Bay City native, and Michigan Rep. Lori Stone (D-Warren).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



