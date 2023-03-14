JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that will restrict electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open franchised dealerships. Reeves enacted the measure into law Tuesday despite calls from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature to veto it. The law will force electric car companies to sell vehicles through franchises rather than company-owned stores. Reeves says small dealerships in the state are seeking assurances that big manufacturers like Tesla don’t retain a competitive advantage. Republican opponents say the law will interfere with the automobile market and stop electric carmakers from bringing new technology and jobs to the state.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

