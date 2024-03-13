BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is one step closer to bringing back the presidential primary election.

Senate Bill 1415, introduced last Friday, made it to the Senate floor for a vote yesterday. Under the bill, political parties will have to hold their own caucus or use the results of the primary election.

Bill sponsor Senator Chuck Winder says this may also improve voter turnout.

“This is an effort to try and find the sweet spot,” Winder said. “without interfering with the right of the party to make their choice as to whether they want to use the results or whether they want to continue to have a caucus,”

Last year, the Idaho legislature eliminated the presidential primary election after passing a bill in an attempt to move the election from March to May. Since it wasn’t reinstated, both parties held a caucus instead.

According to the Idaho Capitol Sun, voter turnout for the recent Republican Caucus was about 6.8%

A huge hit to the 32.5% voter turnout during the 2022 primary election.

Senate Bill 1415 now heads to the Idaho House.