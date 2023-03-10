By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill addressing child marriage in West Virginia has passed the state Senate. The Senate easily passed the bill after it was changed to prohibit anyone younger than 16 from getting married. It now goes to the House of Delegates, which previously passed its own version. The legislative session ends Saturday. Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent, and anyone younger can get married with a judge’s waiver. The Senate bill would remove the possibility that anyone younger than 16 could marry. Those ages 16 and 17 would have to obtain parental consent and couldn’t marry someone more than four years older.