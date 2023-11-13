BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bingham County man has been sentenced for the murder of his father.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan W. Jolley announced Kayden Neale Ford was sentenced Monday following his guilty plea of one count of murder in the second degree on Oct. 5.

Ford was initially charged with murder in the first degree after stabbing his father, Joshua Ford, to death in Shelley on March 19, 2020.

Jolley recommended a sentence of 25 years determinate and life indeterminate pursuant to the plea agreement.

Ford recommended a sentence of 10 years determinate and made no indeterminate recommentation.

Judge Darren B. Simpson followed the State’s recommendation and imposed a prison sentence of 25 years determinate and life indeterminate. This means Ford will be required to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison prior to being considered for parole. The parole board will then have the discretion to hold Fod in prison for the rest of his life or parole him.

“As Bingham County’s Prosecuting Attorney, I would again like to thank all the law enforcement involved in this investigation for their professionalism and hard work,” Jolley said. “I would also like to extend my condolences to the victim’s family and all those impacted by Mr. Ford’s actions.”