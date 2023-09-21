BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bingham County Planning and Development Office provided an update on its current windmill projects after Local News 8 received emails regarding windmill placement in the Shelly/Firth area.

According to the Planning and Development Office, neither windmill project will be inside the Shelly/Firth city limits.

The Cedar Creek Wind project, located in the Taylor Creek area a private area was originally approved in 2008 with additional phases added in 2010, and 2016 and 2019.

The other project taking place is the Arco Wind project near the is happening near the Bingham and Bonneville county lines.

While residents in Firth and Shelley may be taxed for the projects, the money will be used for the Firth School District, the Shelley/Firth Fire District and the North Bingham Library.

While the community members near the project sites or within the viewing area may be taxed for the installation, Bingham County can use the money elsewhere.