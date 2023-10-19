By MELINA WALLING
Associated Press
Birds nesting in agricultural settings were significantly less likely to successfully raise their young during extreme heat events than birds nesting in forests under the same weather conditions, a new study finds. A study published in the journal Science on Thursday examined a database of decades of bird nesting attempts observed by citizen scientists.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.