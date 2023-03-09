NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
American Express Co., down $2.71 to $172.12.
The credit card company raised its dividend and announced a stock buyback program.
SVB Financial Group, down $161.79 to $106.04.
The banking and financial services company announced a stock offering to strengthen its financial position.
MongoDB Inc., down $19.13 to $209.57.
The database platform gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Silvergate Capital Corp., down $2.07 to $2.84.
The cryptocurrency-focused bank told investors it is winding down operations.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., up 68 cents to $15.67.
The wine company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., up $4.33 to $24.91.
The toy retailer reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $ 76.06.
The wholesale membership warehouse operator beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Asana Inc., up $3.37 to $21.17.
The software company’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.