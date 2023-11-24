IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s Black Friday! But it seems as though black Friday is not what it used to be here in Idaho Falls.

Downtown Idaho Falls didn’t bring a huge crowd of holiday shoppers, except for Poppy & Pout with a line of shoppers waiting until they opened their doors.

They are offering their customers exclusive goodies and great deals as part of Black Friday, but also to celebrate small business Saturday.

Other local shops will also be doing discounts to celebrate small business Saturday.