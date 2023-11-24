IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s Black Friday! But it seems as though black Friday is not what it used to be here in Idaho Falls.
Downtown Idaho Falls didn’t bring a huge crowd of holiday shoppers, except for Poppy & Pout with a line of shoppers waiting until they opened their doors.
They are offering their customers exclusive goodies and great deals as part of Black Friday, but also to celebrate small business Saturday.
Other local shops will also be doing discounts to celebrate small business Saturday.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.