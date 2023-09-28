BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A number of dogs at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue found their new home in the last 24 hours. You can view our previous story HERE.

Volunteers at the shelter warn the work to find owners for their animals is far from over. The shelter said in a Facebook post they have gone from 60 dogs to 35. While the reception to their pleas for help has been mostly positive, they are grateful for those who have come to find a dog to adopt, even if there are concerns with the pet.

“Some of these dogs have said in here for so long and so needed a family and we just want to tell them thank you for coming,” shelter volunteer Jackie Andrews said. “Thank you for seeing the need and and responding, not just saying at home and saying, oh, someone else will probably get there. Now you came and you adopted and we appreciate that so much.”

There are still three dogs on a list to be euthanized. Anyone interested in taking care of those dogs can reach out to the shelter for more information on the remaining three. While many dogs are finding homes, the venue continues to receive many dogs that pass their capacity level.

“Just because they adopted one out doesn’t mean they’re not going to get four tomorrow. I mean, they’re getting them from all over,” volunteer Amy Weimer said.

“We are still over capacity. We’re still like halfway there, but we’re still you know, there’s only 26 kennels. So if you’ve got 35 dogs, you’re still overcapacity,” Andrews said. “So we still need people to come. We still need people to adopt all different kinds of dogs and just make room in their homes for a dog.”

In order to keep taking care of the dogs in the facility, management continues to ask the community for donations to build a bigger facility. While there are city officials attending the animal shelter board meetings, there still needs to be progress to build a bigger facility in Blackfoot. The shelter also encourages food donations and leashes.

For more information about how to donate to the shelter, or adopt a puppy, contact the animal shelter at https://blackfootanimalshelter.com/ or call 208-785-6897.