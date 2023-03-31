BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Animal Shelter is cautioning people against breeding dogs after four cocker spaniel puppies were dropped off at the shelter from an overwhelmed Ririe-area breeding business.

Amanda Cevering from the Blackfoot Animal Shelter says the dog breeders originally denied owning the puppies when they were dropped off.

The shelter’s Facebook post on the situation brought in tips confirming the puppies belonged to the breeders.

The shelter says since the social media posts, the breeders have reached out and apologized.

They also made a donation to the shelter and said they are no longer breeding dogs.

“Just people need to not breed. Everybody thinks, ‘well, I’ve got a French bulldog, I’ve got a cocker, I’ll breed them and make money.’ The reality is dogs are not being sold right now. They’re not moving. They’re being euthanized in animal shelters across the nation because dogs just are not moving. There’s too many dogs out there,” Cevering said.

The puppies have what’s known as cherry-eye.

It is a condition that is easily fixed by a surgery but costs about $150.

The shelter says there are more than 500 people waiting to adopt one of the puppies.

They also have plenty of other dogs available.