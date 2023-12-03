BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot girls basketball team won back-to-back games this weekend hosting teams out of the Boise area, capping it off with a 50-43 victory over Middleton.
The Broncos improve to 3-3 on the season and will be back at home on Wednesday to take on Shelley.
